Juventus transfer target Gatti: “Chiellini is the player who inspires me”

Since the start of the campaign, Federico Gatti has been one of the names to earn high praise amongst Serie B followers.

The defender has become a stalwart for Frosinone at the back, and many tip him for a bright future in Italy’s top-tier.

The 23-year-old started in 16 league matches for his club thus far this season, contributing in three goals and one assist.

During the past few weeks, Gatti has been linked with a move towards a bigger club, including Juventus.

The big center back even earned comparisons with the likes of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

The young Italian spoke about it in a recent interview, shedding some light on his career path, explaining how he became a defender in the first place.

During my time In Pavarolo, the money ran out of the club, and so all the players left, but not me, because I just wanted to play,” said the Frosinone defender in an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24.

“So the club promoted the youngsters, and since I was the tallest of all, the coach put me in defense, which ultimately changed my life.

Gatti shrugged the comparisons that link him with the Juventus duo, but at the same, reveals his great admiration for the Bianconeri captain.

“Come on, these are some risky comparisons. How can I be compared to players of that caliber? After all, I only played 16 matches in Serie B. But Chiellini is the player that inspires me for his mentality, he never gives up too.”