Juventus could land Nikola Milenkovic this summer by paying his release clause, which is not very high.

The Serbian has been a target of the Bianconeri for some time now, and they could finally add him to their squad.

He signed a contract extension at Fiorentina last summer, but it was a short-term deal, and he would be a free agent in 2023.

To protect his value, Fiorentina added a 15m euros release clause to his deal, according to Calciomercato.

That fee means they will make some money when he leaves, and it is an amount that Juve can easily pay.

It remains unclear if he would extend his current deal and if that will affect the clause, but the Bianconeri can get their man by paying that amount now.

Juve FC Says

Release clause helps a player to leave his employer when he wants, and it is also an easy way for a suitor to sign their target without needing negotiations.

Juve has almost no excuse why they cannot move to sign Milenkovic now because his clause makes things easy.

However, he might not be at the top of the club’s shopping list, and that could see them bring in a much better centre-back in the summer.