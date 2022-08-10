Nicolo Zaniolo is now very happy with the direction AS Roma is taking and he looks set to remain with them, dashing Juventus’ hopes of signing him.

The Bianconeri has held an interest in his signature for a very long time.

This summer appeared to be the time they could add him to their squad as a replacement for Paulo Dybala.

However, Juve is yet to make that happen and AS Roma has now demonstrated to him that they have ambition.

They have bolstered their squad with the likes of Dybala, Georginio Wijnaldum and Nemanja Matic.

A report on Tuttojuve claims the Italy international now believe they mean business, and he is prepared to stay with them.

This means it would be much harder to tempt him with a move to Juve.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo, like most footballers, just wants to play at a big club and now Roma is showing they want to fit that description.

He is loved by their fans and enjoys the support of his manager, which is what every footballer wants.

He would struggle to accept our offer now, but if Roma agrees to a fee with us, we can still sign him.