Despite his side’s dramatic relegation at the end of the season, Raoul Bellanova was still one of the true revelations of the Serie A campaign.

The 22-year-old rose to the occasion following the injury of Nahitan Nandez, filling the hole left by the Uruguayan’s absence on the right flank.

The young Italian spent the campaign on loan from Girondins Bordeaux, but the Isolani will happily exercise their right to buy his outrights from the French side.

However, the wingback won’t dwell in Sardinia for too long, as the Rossoblu will be looking to make a significant windfall from an immediate sale.

But while Juventus had previously shown interest in the player, Sky Sport (via ilBianconero) claims that Inter are close to finding an agreement with Cagliari for Bellanova.

The Beneamata have lost the services of Ivan Perisic who signed for Tottenham Hotspur, and will be looking to bolster the wing department with new additions.

Juve FC say

Perhaps Bellanova does have a bright future ahead of him, but the young man hasn’t truly displayed the type of performances that mark him out as a truly special talent.

The Bianconeri are already covered on the right flank for now, so unless a ‘not to be missed’ opportunity presents itself, the management will shift its focus to some more urgent needs.