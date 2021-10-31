Juventus transfer target says he’s happy at Chelsea

In 2021, Antonio Rudiger has cemented himself as one of the most solid defenders in European football.

Despite helping Chelsea achieve Champions League glory last season, the German is yet to renew his contract with the club which is set to expire by the end of the campaign.

Thus, the 28-year-old’s situation alerted some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Juventus and his old employers Roma.

However, the former Stuttgart man claims that he’s happy at the West London, and is not concerned at all with his contractual situation.

“The most important thing is that I feel happy here,” said Rudiger in an interview with The Guardian.

“I think if people look at it, they can see I’m happy. About the contract situation, I talk with the club. This is for nobody’s ears. It was how I said it would be after the Euros – there would be talks.

“There was a talk between Marina [Granovskaia, a Chelsea director] and my agent. We have the situation where we are at now and I have nothing to do with all the speculation. This is not in my mind. I’m focused on what I’m doing because this is why I wake up every morning.”

Juve FC say

When it comes to Chelsea’s most important players, Rudiger could be the one who earns the less. Thus, asking for a pay raise sounds a legitimate claim.

As mush as we’d love to have a quality defender like Rudiger at Juventus, one would expect the Blues to make the wise decision and offer him a suitable contract that ties his future to the Stamford Bridge.