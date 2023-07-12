Juventus transfer target Scamacca admits his love Roma: “Totti is my idol”

Following an underwhelming campaign in England, Gianluca Scamacca would jump over an opportunity to return home.

The Italian enjoyed a splendid 2021/22 season with Sassuolo which earned him a big-money transfer to West Ham United.

But according to Sky Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus have identified Scamacca as the best profile to replace Dusan Vlahovic in case the latter leaves the club.

The Serbian has top-notch suitors all over Europe, so the Bianconeri will entertain lucrative proposals.

The source claims that selling Vlahovic would provide the club with the necessary funds to sign Scamacca on a permanent basis.

While Roma are also tracking 24-year-old, they’re only able to offer the Hammers an initial loan deal.

However, the Giallorossi might have a significant advantage in the race for the Italian striker’s service. That’s because the player himself has revealed his great passion for the capital side.

Scamacca was born and raised in the Eternal City and spent several years in Roma’s youth sector. He reveals Francesco Totti as his idol while admitting his desire to play under the guidance of José Mourinho.

“I’ve always had nostalgia and I always will. But if I were to return to Serie A, it wouldn’t be because I failed in England, which isn’t the case. Simply because it would be a great opportunity,” said the West Ham striker in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero.

“No, it wouldn’t even be a step backward for my career. Our league remains one of the best.

“I’ve always chosen with my heart and I will continue to do so in the future. So you know what are the two colors of my heart.

“But now I’m a West Ham player and, despite all the rumors, I feel good in here, but Rome is my home and Totti is my idol.

“And who wouldn’t dream of being coached by Mourinho? I am convinced that I would improve under his tutelage.”