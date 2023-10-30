Despite Aresnal’s positive start to the campaign, one man isn’t enjoying life in North London.

This season, Thomas Partey is finding playing time hard to come by, especially following the arrival of Declan Rice.

The English international immediately established himself as the ultimate midfield powerhouse in Mikel Arteta’s starting formation, leaving his Ghanian teammate starving for minutes.

The 30-year-old has only made five appearances this term, five in the Premier League and one in the Community Shield.

According to Sky Sports via ilBianconero, Partey is seriously considering leaving Arsenal during the January transfer window.

As the source notes, Juventus have been following the player for a while.

With Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli both suspended, Max Allegri has been left with a depleted midfield department.

Therefore, the Italian giants could pounce on the opportunity and attempt to land the unhappy Gunners star.

Partey is an Atletico Madrid youth product who rose through the club’s ranks and eventually became a regular feature in Diego Simeone’s starting formation.

In 2020, the Ghana international completed a switch to Arsenal for 50 million euros. His contract with the Premier League giants runs until 2025.

Juve FC say

While Partey still has several good years in the tank, perhaps Juventus would do better by investing in younger profiles.

Moreover, the Bianconeri have had their fair share of players whose careers are marred by legal troubles.

So while the accusations against Partey remain under investigation, this transfer is one to avoid, especially at this delicate period for the club.