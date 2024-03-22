Lazio winger Felipe Anderson is still aiming for a summer exit with Juventus among his possible destinations.

The Brazilian is currently running on an expiring contract, thus attracting the attention of the Bianconeri who would like to sign him as a free agent in the summer.

For his part, Lazio president Claudio Lotito would loathe the prospect of losing one of his star players for free. Therefore, the stubborn patron is still attempting to convince him of penning a new deal.

Recently, Maurizio Sarri has vacated his post as Lazio manager, with former Juventus defender Igor Tudor arriving as a replacement.

Coincidentally, the Croatian will make his debut as Biancocelesti coach against the Old Lady in a Serie A clash after the international break. The two sides will meet again in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final just three days later.

But while Lotito was hoping that Tudor’s arrival would instigate a breakthrough in the negotiations with Anderson, it remains an unlikely scenario.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, the Brazilian winger is still adamant about leaving the club in favor of a new experience.

The 30-year-old joined Lazio in 2013 after rising through the ranks at Santos. He eventually earned a big-money move to West Ham United in 2018, but his Premier League experience didn’t pan out as he would have hoped.

Therefore, Anderson opted to return to the Italian capital for a second stint in 2021, re-establishing himself as a pillar at the club.

This season, the winger contributed with three goals and seven assists across all competitions.