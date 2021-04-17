Juventus transfer target trying to become the highest paid goalkeeper worldwide

Despite all the attempts made by club directors Paulo Maldini and Ricky Massara, Milan are only a couple of months away from losing their number one goalkeeper for free.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is widely considered as arguably the best young goalkeeper in the world, but for the second time in his career, he’s is having difficulties in finding an agreement with the Rossoneri over the renewal of his contract.

According to Calciomercato, the Italian international is refusing to sign a new deal with Milan that would see him earning 8 million euros per season.

The 22-year-old is currently on a 6 millions per season contract, but he is holding out for the double of that figure, otherwise he and his agent Mino Raiola are refusing to sign the renewal.

Juventus have been long-time admirers of the number 99, but their willingness to offer him 12 million euros per year remains a doubtful prospect.

This figure would effectively make Donnarumma the second highest paid Serie A player, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

Moreover, Gigio would become the highest paid goalkeeper in the world with such lucrative deal.

The Milan man is already in the Top 10 on that list with his current deal – precisely at the 8th spot.

The current leader in this regard is Manchester United’s struggling shot-stopper David De Gea with 11.3 millions per year.

Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak and Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer complete the podium, with the first Serie A being Juve’s Wojciech Szczesny.

The Polish goalkeeper is currently earning 6.5 millions per year in Turin.