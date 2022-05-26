Despite reaching the age of 33 and being fielded as a left wingback, Ivan Perisic came out as one of the best performers throughout the Serie A campaign.

The Croatian contributed in eight goals and seven assists in his 35 league appearances this term, and was one of Inter’s main stars, especially in the final stretch of the season.

However, the former Wolfsburg man now finds himself out of contract, and his future is up in the air. Therefore, Juventus are trying to pounce on the situation and snatch the winger’s services from their arch rivals.

But according to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, Inter haven’t gave up and are still trying to convince Perisic of signing a new contract.

The Nerazzurri have reportedly offered the veteran a two-year deal with a base salary of 5 million euros per season plus another million in bonuses.

The source expects Perisic to pick his destination between Friday and early next week, after receiving the final offer from Juventus and also contemplating potential options from Spain and England.

The Croatia international had initially joined Inter in 2015. However, he spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan at Bayern Munich, earning himself a Champions League medal in the process as well as a Bundesliga title.