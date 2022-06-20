Former Salernitana sporting director, Walter Sabatini, has discussed Paul Pogba’s potential return to Juventus, and he says signing the midfielder will improve the Bianconeri tremendously.

Pogba has run down his contract at Manchester United, and he is now set to return to Turin, where he enjoyed the best days of his career so far.

The World Cup winner’s entourage has been in talks with the Bianconeri over the last few weeks, and we expect them to eventually reach an agreement.

Juve has not won a league title in two seasons, and they even finished the last campaign without a single trophy.

While they struggle, Inter Milan and AC Milan have gotten better, and they won the last two league titles.

Sabatini believes the return of Pogba will help the Bianconeri compete with them.

He tells Tutto Sport, when asked what a Pogba return would do for Juve: “Getting back on track, at the level of Milan and Inter who have passed in front in the past seasons. Then the team needs to be supported, I think they need to put speed, muscle and enrich themselves with some options in midfield.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba was a dominant player in Serie A and Europe during his first spell at the club, and he will want to continue where he stopped on his return.

Our midfield did poorly in the last campaign, and we need someone to inject a lot of quality into it.

Pogba has shown in the past that he can do just that, and we can be confident that things will be better at the club next season.