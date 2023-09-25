On Saturday evening, Juventus conceded their first defeat of the season at the hands of their hosts Sassuolo.

The Neroverdi took the lead twice while the Bianconeri climbed their way back on both occasions, mostly thanks to Federico Chiesa.

Nevertheless, the Emilians had the last laugh in the final minutes. Andrea Pinamonti pounced on the rebound to restore his side’s lead, while a deadly combination of howlers from Wojciech Szczesny and Federico Gatti resulted in a disastrous own goal.

But despite the 2-4 defeat, the abundance of defensive howlers and the lackluster overall display, Max Allegri’s men still had the support of their Curva.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, the traveling Juventus supporters, who accompanied the team to Sassuolo, applauded the players at the end of the match.

As the source reveals, the players headed towards their fans’ section to thank them as per custom. Moreover, Szczesny raised his hand to apologize for his chaotic performance between the sticks.

But while many were expecting a protest, or at the very least an irritated reaction, the Bianconeri faithful showed their support by cheering on their stars, shouting “We are always with you”.

As the report notes, this is the complete contrast to the fans’ reaction to the team’s first defeat last season which came at the hands of Monza at the U-Power Stadium.

Therefore, it appears that the Juventus Ultras have truly decided to adopt a new positive approach towards the squad, hoping that this strategy pays dividends when Allegri’s men host Lecce on Tuesday night.