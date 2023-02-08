Juventus triggers clause to sign Locatelli permanently

Juventus has reportedly triggered the permanent clause in Manuel Locatelli’s loan move.

The midfielder moved to the Allianz Stadium on loan from Sassuolo last season after his superb Euro 2020 campaign.

The Black and Greens allowed him to move to Turin on a two-year loan deal, with an obligation to buy.

Like Juventus expected, Locatelli has been a good signing and is gradually becoming their most influential midfielder.

With several other clubs circling the Azzurri star, Locatelli is now one man Juve will not want to lose.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals that after his last appearance for the club, Juve is now obligated to buy the Euro 2020 winner and the Bianconeri have happily accepted the obligation.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli has been a superb addition to our squad since he moved to Turin, so it is an easy decision to make his loan move permanent.

The midfielder has so much to offer to us and we must keep him for the long term as we rebuild this club and make it the best side in Italian football again.

However, if we miss out on the Champions League and a suitor comes forward with a generous offer, we might consider selling him to make more cash available.