With the World Cup just around the corner, the participating national teams are gradually announcing their squads.

For his part, Brazil manager Tite preferred not to wait any longer, revealing his 26-man squad on Monday.

The final cut included three Juventus players who will travel to Qatar to bolster the Selecao’s backline. Of course we’re talking about Danilo, Alex Sandro and Gleison Bremer.

The two fullbacks have been regulars with their national team for quite some time now, but the centre-back has only recently gained recognition on the international level following a superb campaign at Torino followed by a massive switch to Juventus.

The Bianconeri trio will have to fight for starting spots against other renowned defenders, the likes of Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and former Juventus right-back Dani Alves.

The squad possesses incredible talent up front, including PSG superstar Neymar, and the golden Real Madrid duo of Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr.

The South American giants also boast two top goalkeepers in Liverpool’s Alisson Becker and Man City’s Ederson.

Brazil will start their World Cup campaign when they take on Serbia on November 24, before playing Switzerland four days later. Their final group stage match will be against Cameroon on December 2.