Juventus trying other means to avoid midfielder having an operation

Arthur has struggled with injuries for much of his time in Juventus, but he is one player that club has to keep fit.

The former Barcelona man has proven to be a fine addition to the Juve team in this campaign.

Despite his fitness problems, when he is fit, Andrea Pirlo has been more than happy to field him.

The midfielder is sidelined again, and Tuttosport via Calciomercato has revealed that Juve is desperate to get him back as soon as possible.

The Bianconeri aren’t happy that he has suffered another setback just when he has become a pivotal part of their team.

The report says Juve has resorted to offering the Brazilian therapy that would soothe the pain he feels in his tibia and fibula.

They are taking this measure and hoping it works because they want to avoid him getting operated on, which would keep him out for a long time.

The effectiveness of the treatment will be tested in the next few days to see how good it has been.

Arthur’s absence might see Adrien Rabiot get another chance to play for Juve. The Frenchman will look to impress because they could sell him off in the summer.