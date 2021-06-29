Juventus trying to convince Perin to stay as a replacement for Buffon

Juventus is struggling to keep Mattia Perin as the deputy to Wojciech Szczęsny for next season.

They had Gianluigi Buffon playing that role last season, but the club legend has returned to Parma where he began his professional career.

Perin spent last season on loan at Genoa and he was their first choice.

He enjoyed the relevance he had there and wants to leave the Bianconeri for a club that he will keep playing regularly.

Calciomercato reports that the Bianconeri are trying to convince him that remaining in Turin is the best for him.

They want him to become their newest second choice, but he is insisting on being a regular.

With just a year left on his current deal, Juventus’ director of football, Federico Cherubini wants to ensure he stays and the report says they could even offer him a new deal if that would persuade him to remain.

At 28, Perin knows his career is nearing its end and this is the age that he should peak.

The Bianconeri, however, needs to have quality options in every position in their squad and, understandably, they are keen for him to stay with them.

It remains to be seen if Juve will force him to stay for the last year of his current deal.