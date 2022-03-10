Juventus trying to free themselves from the obligation to buy young striker

When Moise Kean made his return to the club on deadline day, Juventus supporters greeted him with open arms.

After all, the striker is a youth product of the club, and enjoyed a stunning scoring streak in 2019 before a sudden departure towards Everton in the following summer.

However, the Italian has been unable to recapture the magic of his original spell in Turin. This season, he has only scored four Serie A goals so far and one in the Champions League.

Moreover, Max Allegri is no longer relying on the 22-year-old as a first option. The manager obviously prefers the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Alvaro Morata.

So according to Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are trying to find a solution with Everton that frees them from their obligation to buy the player.

Kean is currently on a two-year loan deal worth around 7 million euros. However, the Old Lady has an obligating to redeem him on a permanent basis for another 28 millions. This clause will be triggered by conditions that are easily achievable.

Juve FC say

While the player is yet to justify his price, we’re still talking about a young star who can still develop into a fine center forward.

His impressive displays from his original time at the club remain the supporters’ memories, and let’s not forget that he did well last season at Paris Saint Germain.

Moreover, it’s unlikely that Everton would take Juventus off the hook unless they have an alternative plan that ensures them a similar return.