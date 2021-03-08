Juventus trying to negotiate down salary of top class target

Sergio Aguero will become one of the most sought-after strikers in the summer when his current deal at Manchester City runs out.

The Argentinean was one of the best in the world and arguably the best attacker in Man City’s history.

His poor injury record in recent campaigns seems to have robbed him of the chance of earning a new contract at the club.

City will be keen to keep hold of him for another season, but he has hardly played for them in the current campaign and looks to be on his way out of the club.

Sport Mediaset says the Bianconeri is considering offering him a deal when his contract expires in the summer.

However, the former Atletico Madrid man is one of the highest-paid players in the world on a salary of around 15m euros per season.

Juve is now trying to find a suitable agreement with his camp to land him.

The Bianconeri cannot spend money as freely as was the case before the coronavirus pandemic struck last year.

This is one reason why they are yet to offer Paulo Dybala what he has asked them for.

Aguero is one of the best strikers Juve can get if he stays fit, but it remains unclear if he would significantly lower his current wage to make the move to Turin.