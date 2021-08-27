Juventus trying to sign a familiar face to replace Ronaldo

It now looks very likely that Ronaldo will depart Juventus anytime now for Manchester City and according to transfer guru David Ornstein, Juve have already identified a replacement and it is a familiar face.

Everton striker Moise Kean, who Juventus sold to the Toffees could be on his way back to Turin as tweeted by Ornstein.

🚨 Juventus working on deal to re-sign Moise Kean from Everton. 21yo striker believed to be top choice replacement for Ronaldo whether/not Ronaldo goes now. Would be permanent or loan with obligation to buy – not straight loan @TheAthleticUK #EFC #Juventus https://t.co/RmMgfA1WxC — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 27, 2021

Kean spent last season on loan with Paris st Germain and he was impressive, so much so that at one point the French giants wanted him on a permanent transfer but with the signing of Lionel Messi, that is no longer the case.

Kean will very likely come back a very different player, he will have matured and gained invaluable experience playing alongside the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Ornstein reckons that the 21-year-old will return regardless of whether Ronaldo leaves or not and that is a signal that Max Allegri has decided to look beyond the Portuguese superstar immediately and not wait until he moves on.

Ornstein is very reliable and so there is every reason to believe that Kean will be a Juventus player once again and considering his age, he could be leading the attack for a good decade to come.