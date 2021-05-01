Juventus trying to sign another Barcelona star this summer

After completing a glamorous exchange deal with Barcelona last summer, Juventus could return to hunt in Catalunya once again.

Almost a year ago, Miralem Pjanic made the move from Turin to the Camp Nou, with Arthur Melo arriving in the opposite direction.

This summer, the Old Lady will be looking to ring some changes to the squad, and a certain Blaugrana player is reportedly within their sights.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus are keeping tabs on Trincao, who is getting little playing time under the guidance of Ronald Koeman.

The Portuguese winger was on Fabio Paratici’s radar in the past, and the club tried to sign him on more than one occasion, but a deal with his former side Braga never materialized.

The 21-year-old ended up moving to Barcelona instead last summer for a transfer fee worth 31 million euros.

Nonetheless, the youngster only made two starts in La Liga this season, as the vast majority of his appearances came from the bench. Trincao contributed in 3 goals and 2 assists in the league this season.

The Portuguese mainly operates as a right winger, but can also be deployed on the opposing flank, or even as an attacking midfielder.

It remains to be seen whether or not this rumor will develop into a serious transfer opportunity for the Bianconeri.