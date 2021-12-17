Juventus trying to sign another Sassuolo player but negotiations won’t be easy

It took very long and sometimes exhausting negotiations between Juventus and Sassuolo before the Bianconeri signed Manuel Locatelli in the summer.

They are now targeting another player in the Black and Greens’ squad and a new report hints we are in for another long-drawn-out transfer saga.

Calciomercato reports Juventus is stepping up their interest in Gianluca Scamacca.

The likes of Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean have failed to score enough goals for the Bianconeri in this campaign, and the club wants Scamacca to help with the goals’ burden.

They targeted him in the January transfer window, but couldn’t reach an agreement with their counterparts from Emilia-Romagna.

The report says Juve favours a simple loan deal for him, but that is unlikely to work.

Sassuolo insists he will be sold outright or possibly move to Turin on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Juve FC Says

Scamacca has scored just 5 league goals in 17 appearances this season and that isn’t the stats of a player Juve should move a mountain to sign.

He is still just 22 and could develop further, but the Bianconeri also has a young attacker like Kean in their squad who can perform a similar task.

Signing Scamacca on loan is probably a good idea for the second half of this season, but if Sassuolo insists on an obligation to buy, it is probably not worth it.