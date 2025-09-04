After missing out on Leonardo Balerdi, Juventus are expected to launch a new onslaught in the summer of 2026.

The 26-year-old is a Boca Juniors youth product who moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2019, but left a year later to join OM.

The Argentinian went on to establish himself as a protagonist at the French club. In 2022/23, he played under the guidance of Tudor, and the two men formed a solid bond.

Igor Tudor was keen to reunite with Leonardo Balerdi

While the Croatian manager was hoping to reunite with his pupil in Turin, Juventus were never truly close to signing Balerdi, or any other defender for that matter.

On the contrary, the management seemed satisfied with the current options, especially following Gleison Bremer’s return from injury, and Daniele Rugani’s comeback after a loan spell at Ajax.

Nevertheless, La Tribune Olympienne (an X account specialised in Marseille news) claims that the Ligue 1 giants never blocked the Argentinian’s departure, but they simply didn’t receive suitable offers.

(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The same source confirms interest from Juventus and Atletico Madrid, expecting the two clubs to rekindle their interest in 2026, most likely in the summer.

The Villa Mercedes native is tied to Marseille with a contract valid until the summer of 2028, and Transfermarkt estimates his value at €20 million.

Juventus tipped to revisit the Balerdi option next summer

This season, the centre-back has already made three appearances for Roberto De Zerbi’s side in Ligue, and has yet to miss a minute of the action.

The Boca Juniors youth product is also an Argentine international player, with eight senior caps to his name.

Nevertheless, it is essential to note that Balerdi’s pursuit will mostly hinge on Tudor’s fate. In other words, Juventus will probably maintain their interest in the player if they maintain the services of the 46-year-old manager beyond the current campaign.