Juventus is looking to keep bolstering their squad as they undergo transition following the return of Max Allegri.

The Bianconeri have changed their playing personnel in the last few transfer windows and are looking to continue adding talents to their group.

One spot that needs refreshing on their team is their centre-back spot, and they have identified a player for that role in the Bundesliga.

Calciomercato says they have not replaced Giorgio Chiellini since the veteran left the club, and now they want Evan Ndicka to do just that.

The Frenchman plays for Eintracht Frankfurt, and he has developed very well at the club over the years.

He has a year left on his current deal and doesn’t seem willing to sign an extension.

Juve could make him an offer in January to add him to their squad in the summer as a free agent.

Juve FC Says

We need to keep adding new players to our squad, and the younger, the better.

At 23, Ndicka will be a long-term solution for our team, which means we will be competitive for long with him in the group.

As a free agent, he will have many options to choose from, so we need to act fast to win the race for his signature.