Juventus’s ongoing search for a new manager has now extended to the Premier League, with Fulham’s Marco Silva reportedly emerging as a candidate for the role.

The Bianconeri have faced a string of setbacks in their attempt to appoint a new head coach, after both Antonio Conte and Gian Piero Gasperini turned down opportunities to take charge in Turin. These rejections have prompted the club to explore managerial options outside of Italy as they aim to secure a suitable replacement for Igor Tudor.

Setbacks Push Juventus Abroad

Juventus were initially optimistic about bringing Conte back, particularly after he guided Napoli to a Serie A title. The club viewed him as the ideal candidate to restore a winning mentality, given his previous success at the helm in Turin. However, that plan was quickly derailed when Conte chose to remain in Naples, having accepted an improved contract offer.

Following that disappointment, the club turned to Gasperini, hoping the long-serving Atalanta boss would accept the challenge. Instead, he opted to join AC Roma, further frustrating Juventus’s recruitment efforts. These developments have left the club in a precarious position, with no clear frontrunner for the job and the possibility of retaining Tudor for another season becoming increasingly realistic.

Marco Silva Now Under Consideration

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Marco Silva has now been identified as a potential solution. The Portuguese coach has impressed at Fulham, where he has helped the London club stabilise and compete effectively in the Premier League. His tactical approach and adaptability have reportedly caught the attention of Juventus officials.

Silva has amassed significant experience across several top European leagues, but his last top-flight title came with Olympiacos in 2016. While he is undoubtedly a competent manager, questions remain about whether he fits the profile Juventus require at this stage. The club continues to prioritise a coach with a proven record of success at the highest level, as they look to return to the summit of Italian and European football.

Juventus now face a critical decision that could shape the direction of the team for years to come. Whether they move forward with Silva or continue their search, they must ensure their next appointment aligns with their ambitions and expectations.