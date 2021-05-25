Juventus turn to impressive Dutch forward to replace Ronaldo

Juventus has made Memphis Depay their priority target to replace Cristiano Ronaldo if the Portugal international leaves.

This campaign has been a tough one for the Bianconeri and it might force them to sell Ronaldo.

The attacker delivered the goals for the club, but they missed out on Serie A and struggled in the Champions League.

He is the club’s highest earner at the moment and the financial troubles brought on by the coronavirus pandemic have made things hard for them.

Ronaldo has earned his fair share of criticism this season and it could force him to leave.

Juve doesn’t want to be surprised by his departure and they have already started working on his replacement.

Todofichajes says they want Depay to replace him when the transfer window reopens.

The Lyon man is leaving for free and has interest from other top European teams like Barcelona and PSG.

Juve will save a lot of money if Ronaldo leaves and could then offer Depay a competitive wage.

The Dutchman looked almost certain to join Ronald Koeman at Barcelona, but the latter’s future at Camp Nou is now uncertain and they are closing in on signing Sergio Aguero.