Juventus turn to Robin Gosens

Juventus are looking at Atalanta wing-back Robin Gosens as a possible option this summer after struggling with a lack of full-backs.

The Bianconeri have had to make do with just Alex Sandro this season, the teams only ‘pure’ left-back, while injuries have left the club with just one recognized full-back at times this season.

Corriere Torino report that the lack of cover forced Juve to look for options in January, as they turned to Layvin Kurzawa and even considered bringing back Luca Pellegrini.

One name Juve are now looking at is Atalanta wing-back Robin Gosens, a player the club will see up close this Saturday when they host La Dea in Turin.

The German international is one of the most in demand players, given his excellent season with the Orobici, however Juve are evaluating whether he can play in a 4-man back line, a tactic Maurizio Sarri is unlikely to move away from.

The paper suggests that this weekend will be a critical exam for the player and should he’pass’, negotiations with Atalanta could begin in earnest, following recent deals between the clubs for Kulusevski and Muratore.