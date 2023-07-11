At the start of the summer transfer market, Davide Frattesi and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic appeared to be the two main targets for Juventus in the middle of the park.

But while the Italian has already signed for Inter, the Serbian seems destined to join the long queue of stars flocking to Saudi Arabia.

So according to Calciomercato journalist Nicola Balice, Juventus will turn their attention to Lazar Samardzic.

The young midfielder joined Udinese in 2021 following a spell at RB Leipzig. He was one of the main revelations in Serie A last season.

The 21-year-old represented Germany at several youth levels but eventually made his senior international debut with the Serbian national team.

As Balice explains, the Bianconeri are also interested in Teun Koopmeiners but were repelled by Atalanta’s 40-million valuation.

On the other hand, Samardzic would be a more affordable option for Juventus. The young midfielder could be available for 25 million euros.

The Serbian also fits Cristiano Giuntoli’s mold. The club’s new Football Director appreciates young players with high resale values, especially ones who display maturity signs at an early age.

The Hertha Berlin youth product has a contract with Udinese until 2026. Last season, he scored five goals and provided four assists in 37 Serie A appearances.

Denis Zakaria’s probable transfer to West Ham United could provide the Bianconeri with the necessary funds to purse Samardzic.