Juventus turned away from Tottenham flop because of his £200,000-a-week salary

Tanguy Ndombele has come very close to the end of his troubled time at Tottenham.

His own fans booed the Frenchman off in his latest match as he continues to underperform.

Spurs are now looking to offload him because Antonio Conte believes he can do without the former Lyon man.

Several Italian clubs want to sign the France international including Juventus and the Milan clubs. However, a new report claims his huge wages at the Premier League side is a problem.

Football Italia reports that Juve and his other Serie A suitors simply don’t have the cash to spend on the midfielder now.

He earns £200,000-a-week at the Tottenham Stadium and that salary is higher than what the top earner at most Italian clubs make every seven days.

Juve FC Says

Even if Ndombele earned a reasonable salary, it makes little sense to add the Frenchman to our squad.

We already have more than enough underperforming players who we are trying to sell and should be focused on that for now.

The midfielder shone at Lyon, but his struggles at Spurs could be an indication that he doesn’t have the willpower to succeed at a much bigger club.