Earlier this week, Juventus reportedly received a proposal from Galatasaray, who set their sights on Teun Koopmeiners.

Needless to say, the news excited a large section of Bianconeri supporters who have been dissatisfied with the player’s performances, to put it lightly.

The Dutchman arrived in Turin in August 2024 after months of gruelling negotiations with Atalanta, who refused to offer any discounts on their €60 million price tag.

Juventus refused to send Teun Koopmeiners to Galatasaray

While Juventus eventually managed to push the deal through, partially thanks to the midfielder’s clear stance (as he refused to train with Gian Piero Gasperini’s men), the outcome has been largely disappointing.

Since he arrived in Turin, Koopmeiners hasn’t been able to replicate the inspiring form that made him one of the most in-demand midfielders in Serie A during his three-year stint in Bergamo.

Teun Koopmeiners (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

And yet, Juventus swiftly rejected Galatasaray’s bid. The Turkish giants reportedly offered a loan with an option to buy for €30 million.

According to La Stampa via TuttoJuve, the Italian giants found the proposal from Istanbul unsatisfactory for two main reasons.

Two reasons why Juventus turned down Galatarasay’s offer

First, the fact that Juventus paid circa €60 million to buy the Dutchman less than 18 months ago is hardly a trivial issue. This figure means that Koopmeiners currently weighs at least €40 million on the club’s accounts, so selling him for anything less than this figure would yield a capital loss.

Second, if Juventus were to part ways with the Netherlands international this January, they would be keen to do so on a permanent basis rather than a temporary agreement with no guarantees of an eventual sale.

Moreover, Koompeiners himself isn’t keen on the move, preferring to stay at Spalletti’s court, where he has been used in several positions all over the field, even though he’s no longer considered an automatic starter.