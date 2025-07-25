LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: Todd Boehly, owner of Chelsea is seen during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester City FC at Stamford Bridge on August 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly submitted an offer for Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, but it was swiftly rejected.

Fresh from winning the FIFA Club World Cup, the West Londoners are looking to further enhance Enzo Maresca’s ranks.

The Blues might have one of the most overpacked squads in Europe, and they have already brought in the likes of Jamie Gittens, Liam Delap and Joao Pedro this summer, while Xavi Simons could be their next signing. Nevertheless, Chelsea’s abundance of stars has never dissuade them from spending on new arrivals.

Chelsea submit offer for Kenan Yildiz

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, the Premier League giants made an attempt to sign Yildiz.

As the pink newspaper explains, this wasn’t a mere enquiry, but a concrete offer presented to Juventus. However, the Old Lady did not budge, rapidly returning the offer to the sender.

(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

The source reveals that the offer wasn’t high enough to tempt the Serie A giants. After all, Yildiz is now considered the ultimate attraction at Juventus, and the player that Igor Tudor and the management are aiming to build the team around.

Hence, some believe that the 20-year-old is now deemed unsellable, while others would argue that everyone has a price, but in Yildiz’s case, it’s a particularly immense one.

What Juventus have in store for Yildiz

In any case, Juventus will be looking to tie down the Turkiye international with a new and improved contract, as they did at the start of the previous campaign.

The young attacker currently earns €1.2 million per year, but is now expected to see his salary rise well above €3 million.

Yildiz arrived at Juventus in the summer of 2022 after spending 10 years at Bayern Munich’s academy. He immediately established himself as the delight of the Juventus Primavera squad, earning himself promotions to Juventus Next Gen, and then the first team in the space of a year.