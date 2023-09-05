Juventus had a strong interest in signing Domenico Berardi during the last transfer window, with their manager Max Allegri eager to work with one of Serie A’s top wingers. Sassuolo set a deadline for the transfer, but Juventus was unable to meet it, leading to the deal falling through.

As a result, Berardi remained with Sassuolo. However, Juventus did explore other options. According to a report from Spain via Calciomercato, Juventus targeted former AC Milan player Suso, who was with Sevilla, as an alternative to Berardi. They saw Suso as an ideal addition to their squad.

Unfortunately for Juventus, the requirements set by Sevilla to make the transfer happen proved to be too much for the club to meet, ultimately preventing Suso from joining the Bianconeri during that transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Suso has experience in Italian football and is a fine winger, which meant the transfer would have been a good piece of business.

However, our financial limitations impacted our business transactions in the summer.

The club is now working with our squad, and we believe they have the qualities to help us win trophies this term.