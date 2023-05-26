Juventus turns attention to a Milinkovic-Savic alternative

Juventus has held a longstanding interest in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and this summer presents an opportune moment for them to pursue the Serbian midfielder, especially as Lazio braces for his departure.

Milinkovic-Savic is reportedly receptive to the idea of joining Juventus, as he views them as a significantly larger club and is eager to compete in the Champions League.

With discussions ongoing in Turin, Juventus is evaluating the players they need to enhance their squad at the conclusion of the current season. However, according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, the potential cost of acquiring Milinkovic-Savic may prove to be prohibitive for Juventus. As a result, the club is now exploring alternatives.

One potential alternative that has emerged is Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners. The Dutch midfielder could offer a more financially viable option for Juventus while still possessing the qualities necessary to bolster their midfield. Koopmeiners’ potential arrival could provide the solution Juventus seeks at a potentially more affordable price.

Juve FC Says

Not playing in the Champions League next season complicates our plans for the campaign because we will have less money and lose players.

SMS wanted to leave Lazio because of Champions League football, but ironically, they will compete in it now while we won’t.

So he might decide to sign a new long-term deal with them and close any window of joining us.