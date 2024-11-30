Juventus may have hit a roadblock in their efforts to sign Milan Skriniar on loan from Paris Saint-Germain for the second half of the season. Skriniar, who has struggled to secure regular playing time in Paris, seemed to be a logical target for the Bianconeri as they look to strengthen their defensive options. However, it appears that the Slovakian defender is not keen on moving on loan, which is the only option Juventus can currently afford. This reluctance from Skriniar has forced Juventus to consider alternative options for the January transfer window.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is now turning its attention to Benfica’s Antonio Silva as a potential defensive addition for the second half of the season. Silva, who has been highly rated since his breakthrough at Benfica, has seen limited game time this season under the management of Roger Schmidt. Despite being one of Benfica’s key players last term, his recent lack of involvement in the starting lineup has raised questions about his future at the Portuguese club, providing an opening for interested suitors like Juventus.

The Bianconeri believe Silva’s defensive qualities could be the solution to their current struggles at the back. Juventus is reportedly optimistic about securing a deal for the Portuguese defender on loan, with the hope that his lack of regular playing time this season could make him more open to the move. Furthermore, Juventus maintains a strong relationship with Silva’s agent, which they hope to leverage in their bid to bring the 21-year-old to Turin.

(Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Silva has been one of Benfica’s most promising talents since emerging as a regular starter, but his recent situation under Schmidt – with other defenders preferred ahead of him – has created an opportunity for clubs like Juventus to swoop in. While Juventus initially targeted Skriniar, the shift towards Silva could provide a more feasible option as they look to bolster their defence for the second half of the season.

Should Juventus secure a move for Silva, it could provide much-needed depth and competition for the defensive positions, as they continue to deal with injuries to key players. The club will be hoping that Silva’s potential arrival will help solidify their backline and strengthen their squad as they aim for success in both Serie A and European competitions in the second half of the campaign.