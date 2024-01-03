AS Roma tried to secure the signing of Juventus youngster Dean Huijsen in the current transfer window, but their efforts were rebuffed by the Bianconeri.

Huijsen is anticipated to join three other promising Juventus youngsters on loan at Frosinone this month, representing a player viewed with significant potential at the Allianz Stadium.

Although the Dutchman has been elevated to the Juventus first team, the return of key defenders means he is unlikely to see much playing time in the second half of the season.

Numerous reports suggest his move to Frosinone is imminent, but Tuttomercatoweb discloses that AS Roma attempted to intervene and hijack his transfer to the newly promoted side.

Roma sought negotiations with Juventus to secure the young talent, but the Bianconeri declined the offer. Consequently, Huijsen is set to move to Frosinone in the coming days.

Juve FC Says

For Roma to show an interest in Huijsen means he is a top talent and we expect him to get a lot of game time at Frosinone.

They have delighted us with their use of our other stars this term, and we expect them to hand more game time to Huijsen as long as he proves to be ready for Serie A action.