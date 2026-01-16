Juventus have reportedly expressed interest in Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace and have made initial enquiries regarding a potential move for the French striker. Mateta has established himself as one of Europe’s most prolific forwards in recent seasons, attracting attention from several of the continent’s top clubs.

Juventus target Mateta

The Bianconeri are looking to strengthen their attacking options during the current transfer window, with Mateta identified as a prime candidate to bolster their squad. The striker is understood to be open to a move, keen to join a bigger club and take the next step in his career. His performances in the Premier League have made him a highly sought-after asset, and Juventus view him as a player capable of making an immediate impact.

Despite his willingness to leave, Crystal Palace remain hesitant to sanction a transfer. Mateta has been one of their most important players for some time, and the club are determined to retain key figures as they navigate the season. This has created a delicate situation for Juventus, who must balance their desire to sign him with Palace’s reluctance to sell.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Swap deal proposal rejected

In an attempt to facilitate the transfer, Crystal Palace reportedly suggested a swap deal involving Jonathan David moving to England in exchange for Mateta. According to Il Bianconero, Juventus rejected this proposal outright, as they have no intentions of parting with David. The Bianconeri are therefore unlikely to pursue alternative offers that would compromise their current squad structure.

As a result, negotiations remain complex, with Juventus continuing to explore the possibility of securing Mateta while Crystal Palace maintain a firm stance on his importance to their team. The coming weeks are expected to determine whether an agreement can be reached or if the French striker will remain in the Premier League for the remainder of the season.