Juventus turns down Pimenta’s recommendation to sign Bayern Munich man

Juventus wanted to sign Noussair Mazraoui when he played for Ajax and the Moroccan seemed keen on the move as well, but he eventually chose to move to Bayern Munich.

He has struggled for relevance in Bavaria and wants to leave the club after just one season, but his options seem limited.

The defender is now being offered around by his representatives and his agent Rafaela Pimenta offered him to Juve in recent talks.

The Bianconeri has a very good relationship with her as she now heads the Mino Raiola agency and they discussed some of her clients at Juve.

Tuttojuve reveals she then offered Mazraoui as a solution to their full-back search, but Juve reportedly turned it down.

Juve FC Says

If Mazraoui is struggling in Germany, he might be worse in Serie A, but he could also become an excellent acquisition for us.

If we have no other target that will be cheap enough for us to sign, we can explore a loan-to-buy agreement for the ex-Ajax man.

This is a fail-proof way to ensure we add him to our group and know if he is good enough before we sign him permanently.

However, if the club finds better options that are affordable in Serie A, we will be better off adding one of them to our squad.