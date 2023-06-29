Juventus turns their attention from Milinkovic-Savic after Rabiot’s contract renewal

Juventus has harboured a longstanding interest in securing the services of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who has been a standout performer for Lazio in Serie A and European competitions.

The Serbian midfielder is widely regarded as one of the finest players in his position within Serie A and has consistently impressed while representing the Rome-based club.

With just one season remaining on his contract with Lazio, this summer presents an opportune moment for Milinkovic-Savic to seek a new challenge elsewhere.

In theory, this situation should have facilitated an easy transfer to Juventus during the current transfer window. However, the Bianconeri have spent recent weeks focused on resolving the future of Adrien Rabiot.

Having successfully secured Rabiot’s signature for another season, Juventus will rely on the Frenchman’s leadership in midfield moving forward.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the decision to retain Rabiot has pushed Juventus further away from acquiring Milinkovic-Savic for their squad.

Furthermore, the Serbian midfielder appears to be lacking concrete interest from other clubs, potentially leading him to remain at Lazio by signing a new contract.

