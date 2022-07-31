Verde Spezia
Juventus turns their attention to a Spezia player

July 31, 2022 - 10:00 pm

Spezia’s Daniele Verde has emerged as a transfer target for Juventus in this window as the Bianconeri struggle to add new names to their squad.

They lost Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala, two key players in their squad last season.

The Bianconeri have brought in angel di Maria, but they still don’t have enough attacking depth.

Reports have linked several forwards with a move to the Allianz Stadium in recent weeks, and Juve will very likely add a new signing to their squad before this window closes.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals that it could be Verde who has been in fine form in Serie A.

It claims he will be less expensive when compared to Nicolo Zaniolo and Domenico Berardi.

Verde provided 7 assists and scored 8 goals in all competitions last season as a winger.

Those numbers could get even better at Juve, where he would benefit from playing with much better players.

As long as he agrees to play a backup role, he doesn’t look bad, but he might not be good enough if we want someone who can play regularly and deliver assists consistently.

It would be interesting to see if we will turn to him truly ahead of other high-profile targets.

    Reply martinn July 31, 2022 at 10:19 pm

    laughing stock. to replace pogba`s loss in quality invest in sms, allegri won`t be there forever. anything else is a struggle for top 4 again

