Juventus turns their attention to contract renewals with Dybala first on the list

Juventus had arguably the best January transfer window in the whole of Europe.

Now they have to turn their attention to business that is closer to home, with many of their players entering the final few months of their current contracts.

Calciomercato says after adding the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria to Max Allegri’s squad, they are now turning their attention towards contract renewals.

The most high-profile player in the squad who could be a free agent at the end of this season is Paulo Dybala.

The Argentinian and the club have been in talks over the renewal of his current deal, but it was suspended last year until this month.

Keeping Dybala is important to the club and the former Palermo man also wants to remain at the Allianz Stadium.

However, both parties need to find an agreement for that to happen, and there is no certainty an agreement will be reached.

Juan Cuadrado is another player with an expiring contract, but the club will only discuss with other players after concluding talks with Dybala.

Juve FC Says

Keeping hold of Dybala now that we have Vlahovic would make us a much stronger attacking side.

The Argentinian is one of the reliable scorers in our current squad and he should build a fruitful partnership with the Serbian on the pitch.