Juventus has continued their search for a new defender in this transfer window, and it has taken them to Spain.

The Bianconeri have lost Giorgio Chiellini, and they could also sell Matthijs de Ligt before the window closes.

These departures will need them to buy new defenders, and reports have linked many players with a move to the Allianz Stadium.

The likes of Bremer, Kalidou Koulibaly and Nikola Milenkovic have been considered good enough to join the Bianconeri.

But a new name could join them from outside Italy, with a report on Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia claiming they have an interest in Pau Torres.

The Villarreal centre-back is being courted by some of the finest clubs in Europe, and Juventus wants him too.

The report claims the Bianconeri have started speaking with their Spanish counterpart over a move for the Europa League winner.

Villarreal wants €50m before selling him, but Juve hopes to beat down that asking price to get their man.

Juve FC Says

Torres has been outstanding in the last few seasons, and he should do a great job at Juve if he makes the move to the Allianz Stadium.

We need to get as much money as we can from Bayern Munich before selling De Ligt.

This will help us table a good offer for Torres and probably add another defender to our group as a replacement for Chiellini.