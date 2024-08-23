Juventus has shifted its focus to signing Jadon Sancho in this transfer window as negotiations for Nicolás González continue to stall.

The Bianconeri have been in discussions with Fiorentina for some time regarding the Argentine winger, but a breakthrough has yet to be reached.

González is keen on the move, but for it to materialise, La Viola must accept Juve’s offer, which currently seems unlikely.

As a result, Juve is exploring alternatives. According to a report from Sky Sports, they have made contact with Jadon Sancho’s representatives and Manchester United.

Although Sancho and Erik ten Hag have resolved their previous issues, the winger is still struggling to secure a spot in the starting lineup at Old Trafford, making him a potential candidate for a move.

Juve is working on a deal in the coming days and hopes to reach an agreement with both the player and the club to make the transfer happen.

Juve FC Says

Sancho is a terrific attacker and including him in our squad this season will significantly strengthen it.

However, the conditions for this deal could make it too expensive for us to pull off.

If the attacker is willing to make some sacrifices and reduces his contract demands, or Manchester United decides that he can leave on loan, then we will probably get our hands on the Englishman.