Juventus turns their attention towards Leicester City man

Juventus is one of the clubs monitoring Leicester City midfielder, Youri Tielemans, as he approaches the end of his stay at the English club.

The Belgian will be out of contract in 2023 and he has been watched by many top European clubs in this campaign.

Juventus considers him one of the best players they can sign and they have been making efforts to check his suitability for their system.

Il Bianconero claims they watched him when Leicester City faced PSV in the Conference League last week.

They have continued to get information about the midfielder and it all points to a possible summer move for him.

Juve FC Says

Tielemans has been a decent player for Leicester and he certainly deserves to be playing at a higher level than at the Premier League club.

If he doesn’t sign a new deal by the end of this season, he would likely change clubs.

If Juve has found him good enough for their team, then we might need to act fast and secure a deal with Leicester before another suitor does.

He has done well in Belgium, France and England and those experiences could help him thrive in Serie A.