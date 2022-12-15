Juventus has been busy handing out new deals to some of their players in recent seasons, and the next man will be Manuel Locatelli.

The midfielder has been a key player for the club since he joined them in the last campaign and he is expected to continue doing well on their books.

Juve wants to ensure he stays with them for a long time and they are now looking to tie him down to a new long-term contract.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Locatelli is next in line for a new Juve deal and they intend to start speaking to him about an extension as soon as they pay the first instalment of his transfer fee at the start of 2023.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli is one of our finest players and he should stay with us for a very long time as he continues to develop his career.

The midfielder is also a key member of the Italian national team and several clubs continue to look at him.

He loves playing for us and we must reciprocate the love by offering him a deal for the long term, which is the easiest way to make him feel valuable.

Hopefully, we will add more quality talents to our squad by the end of this season to keep ourselves competitive.