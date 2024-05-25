Juventus sealed the contract renewals of two players yesterday as Daniele Rugani and Andrea Cambiaso extended their stay at the Allianz Stadium.

Although a new manager has not been named to replace Max Allegri, Juventus is already working on retaining players they consider too important to lose.

The Bianconeri have been delighted with the performance of some players and strongly believe their incoming manager will appreciate them.

It is the club’s duty to ensure they secure their future before the next gaffer resumes his role at the Allianz Stadium.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals that Juve has turned its attention to signing Federico Chiesa and Adrien Rabiot to new contracts.

Rabiot is next in line, as they want a new meeting with his mother/agent to reach an agreement on his long-term future.

After that, they will turn towards offering Chiesa a new deal, with the Azzurri star set to become a free agent in the summer of 2025.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa and Rabiot are two players that we must keep, and any manager coming to the club will be eager to work with both men.

They also seem ready to stay, especially Chiesa, who appears relieved that the club has sacked Max Allegri.