Juventus turns their focus to extending De Ligt’s contract

Juventus has several players who have an expiring contract at the end of this season.

This means the Bianconeri will have a busy next few months of the season as they look to tie some of them down to a new deal.

However, Tuttomercatoweb claims their priority, for now, is to extend the contract of Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutchman still has a deal at the club until 2024, but his future is uncertain.

His agent, Mino Raiola, has flirted with the idea of changing clubs for his client by the end of the campaign.

Juve wants him to remain in Turin for the long-term and they are now looking to protect themselves.

The Bianconeri remain open to cashing in on the Dutchman if a suitor pays 120m euros in the summer.

However, they want him to sign a one-year extension until 2025 to protect themselves against losing him on a cheap in the next few months or a year from now.

Juve FC Says

The club has to decide on the future of De Ligt fast enough because he is one of our most valuable players.

The former Ajax man has been developing well and he should only leave Juve for a good transfer fee.

If we don’t get that in the summer, then we need to extend his stay to avoid embarrassingly losing him for free or on a cheap.