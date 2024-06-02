Juventus is eager to sign Napoli star Giovanni Di Lorenzo, who reportedly wants to leave the Partenopei.

However, he has a long contract with Napoli, and the club insists he is not for sale.

With Antonio Conte as their newest coach, Napoli is determined to retain Di Lorenzo as part of their plans.

This stance from Napoli will force Juventus to explore other options for their right-back position. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is interested in signing Emil Holm from Atalanta.

Juventus has been monitoring the Swedish defender since his time at Spezia, but he opted to join Atalanta, where he has since enjoyed success, including winning a European trophy.

The Bianconeri are convinced of the need for a new right-back, and they are now considering either Di Lorenzo or Holm for the role.

Both players have been performing well for their respective clubs, and Juventus believes signing either of them would strengthen their squad.

Juve FC Says

Holm is also a fine defender, and if we add him to our group, he will do a good job for us.

There is a need for a new player in that spot on our team, and either of these players should do well.