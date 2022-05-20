Juventus two-man attack for the Fiorentina match revealed

Juventus will face Fiorentina in their last league game of this season and the game means Dusan Vlahovic will return to his old stomping ground.

However, the Serbian might not even play the game with Tuttomercatoweb revealing that Max Allegri has chosen another attacking partnership.

The report claims the Juventus gaffer has decided to rest Paulo Dybala and Vlahovic while starting a front-two of Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean.

Kean has not played very much in this campaign and some reports have even tipped him to leave Juve in the summer.

But the Everton loanee will get one more chance to prove he can make it at this level in the game against La Viola.

It could be Morata’s last match for Juve because they haven’t made his loan deal permanent just yet.

This last game of the season has almost no meaning to us, so Allegri can make the changes he wants and probably give chances to some of our youngsters.

Most of these players have already booked their holiday spots around the world and they have deserved it.

But we need to come back for preseason prepared to attack next season from the start and to win back some trophies for the club’s cabinet.