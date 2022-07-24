Juventus Two New Arrivals that May Change Everything

The Juventus board is confident that new arrivals in the squad will help the team win trophies this season and it may be a happy moment like winning at a Vegas online casino. The Italian champions have made some big signings in the summer transfer window, including Angel Di Maria and Paul Pogba.

And according to reports in Italy, the Juve hierarchy are confident that these new signings will help the team compete for trophies this season.

Below are new arrivals in Juventus likely to win them trophies:

The Return of Paul Pogba

Juventus confirmed Monday that Paul Pogba had returned to the Serie A club from Manchester United on a free transfer. On Saturday, the 29-year-old France international landed in Italy to undergo his medical, ending a six-year stint at Old Trafford.

In his first season back in England, Paul Pogba helped Manchester United win the League Cup and the Europa League. Manchester United finished second in the Premier League with 13 goals and nine assists from him in the 2018-19 season.

Pogba had a public falling out with former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho and suffered several injuries during his last campaign. His erratic play also contrasts with France’s success in the 2018 World Cup, for which he was a key player.

In his last season at Old Trafford, he appeared in just 16 Premier League games, scoring one goal and providing nine assists as United finished in sixth place with a club-record of 58 points.

The Juventus Pogba left six years ago is now a different Juventus. After finishing fourth in Serie A for the second straight year and losing the Coppa Italia final against Inter Milan, the club went trophyless last season.

Jersey Number

Upon his return to Turin, Pogba was given the No.10 jersey, a nod to the jersey he wore during his most successful period at Juve.

After Paulo Dybala departed the club this summer, rumors of a move to Manchester United and Inter Milan arose. Now, he takes Paulo Dybala’s place in the Juve starting lineup.

Why Is The Return of Pogba a Good Thing?

Having Paul Pogba back at Juventus is a massive boost for everyone linked to the club.

Even if it is true that Pogba suffered during his second time at Manchester United, it would be unfair to blame him alone for the club’s terrible performance over the last decade of mismanagement.

Despite his struggles, Paul Pogba is still one of the finest midfielders in the world, and Manchester United is the perfect venue for him to rediscover his self-belief.

Angel Di Maria Signing

Di Maria has signed an employment deal with Juve that will expire at the end of June 2023, the Italian club announced on social media. According to reports, the Argentinian winger is expected to make 7.14 million euros this season in Turin.

After winning Copa America, the 34-year-old midfielder joins Juve just in time for the winter World Cup in Qatar. As a result of the arrival of Argentina teammate Lionel Messi in the summer of 2013, Paris Saint-Germain chose not to renew the contract of Di Maria.

In seven years at PSG, he appeared in 295 games in all competitions, netting 92 goals and dishing out 112 assists.

PSG lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final in 2020, despite his five league victories and French Cups.

Jersey Number

Juventus has confirmed that Angel di Maria will wear the No. 22 shirt. The Argentine star has agreed to a one-year deal and will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season on a free transfer. Di Maria’s former PSG jersey numbers were 18 and 14.

At Juventus in the 21/22 season, Federico Chiesa wore number 22.

When asked why he chose the number 22 for Juve, Angel Di Maria stated it was a nod to his time with Real Madrid in La Liga, during which the club won several Champions League titles. The following season, he played in the No. 7 shirt for Premier League club Manchester United before moving to Paris.

Why is Angel di Maria a Good Signing?

He’s a versatile winger with reasonable skill and understanding of the game. When it comes to being a hard-working athlete who also takes great pleasure in his work ethic, he’s one of the better options on the market.

Di Maria has a long list of impressive accomplishments as a creator, crosser, and goal scorer.

Given that Angel di Maria’s peak athletic years are likely behind him, Juventus should be willing to pay him for at least one more season if they can maximize his abilities.