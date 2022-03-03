Juventus U-19 progress to the Quarter Finals of UEFA Youth League

While we’re waiting to see if the senior team will make it to the quarter finals of the Champions League, Juventus U-19 managed to book their spot amongst the final eight in the UEFA Youth League.

The young Bianconeri travelled to the Netherlands to take on the youngsters of AZ Alkmaar.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italians had the better chances throughout the match, but Gabriele Mulazzi and Nicolò Savona were denied by Dutch goalkeeper.

At the 80th minute, AZ’s Ervin Morik received his marching orders following a second yellow card. However, Juventus couldn’t capitalize on their numerical advantage, as normal time ended in a goalless draw.

Thus, the encounter had to be decided by penalty shootouts, and luckily for Andrea Bonatti’s boys, they emerged victorious in a 5-4 result.

Juventus have now advanced to the quarter finals, setting up a crunch meeting against Liverpool U-19.

The encounter will take take place in Turin on Tuesday the 15th of March.

In the other quarter final fixtures, Borussia Dortmund U-19 will host Atletico Madrid’s Juvenil A, while the youngster of Paris Saint Germain and Salzburg lock horns.

In the fourth encounter, Benfica will take on the winner between Dynamo Kyiv and Sporting Lisbon.