Juventus U-23 star could earn a promotion to senior squad next season

Despite being the first Italian club that launches a professional U-23 side, Juventus have rarely picked up youngsters from their junior squad.

The Bianconeri have been forging young players in their U-23 squad who currently participate in Serie C, giving these players the chance to prove themselves against senior opponents.

However, making the step-up to the senior squad has never been an easy task. Yet, some youngsters have managed to break into Max Allegri’s first team this season and make occasional appearances (especially during injury crisis).

Matias Soulé is one of the young starlets who made their senior debut this season. The Argentine joined the club in January 2020, and has been rapidly rising through the ranks.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the 19-year-old could earn a full promotion for the first Juventus team starting next season.

The source believes that Allegri is a fan of the young second striker who has impressed him since the pre-season friendlies. The teenager has even earned some callups for the senior Argentine national team during the season.

Juve FC say

Whether Soulé would be able to become a pillar at the club or not remains to be seen, but promoting youngsters to the first team is in itself a step in the right direction.

The club has been heavily investing in its youth sector throughout the past seasons, and it’s about time that we start reaping the rewards.